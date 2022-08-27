The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.35 on Saturday, which is 2 cents lower than last week’s average and 62 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.07 per gallon at multiple locations, including Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2900 Clear Creek Road. QuikTrip at 2207 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 304, reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $4.05 per gallon, according to updates reported on Saturday.
In Harker Heights, the least expensive gallon of regular gasoline was being sold for $3.09 at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. Sam’s Club also had the cheapest diesel at $4.48 per gallon. For those without Sam’s Club memberships, gas was also selling for $3.09 at Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. On Saturday, Walmart at 960 Knights Way reportedly had the least expensive diesel in Harker Heights at $4.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy users who reported on Saturday.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $3.17 per gallon at the Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. All prices reported in Copperas Cove on GasBuddy.com were from Friday, however. Exxon and 7-Eleven, 2411 E. Business Highway 190, was reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $4.32 a gallon, but the data was from Friday.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $3.07 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 325 37th St., according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $4.05.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.39, which is a decrease of 6 cents from last week and 60 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.86 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 5 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 71 cents higher than a year ago.
