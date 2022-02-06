Heights Chamber networking event Feb. 8 at regional airport
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting Coffee Connections, its monthly networking event, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the second-floor food court area of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, 8101 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen.
This event is free and open to chamber and community members.
Killeen Chamber to host blood drive Feb. 9 downtown
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting a blood drive with Carter BloodCare from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the chamber parking lot, 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive, Killeen.
Go to https://bit.ly/3gtmzKY to sign up for a donation appointment. All donators will receive a free t-shirt.
Contact Rebekah Moon at 254-526-9551 or rebekah@killeenchamber.com for questions.
Code compliance for businesses meeting scheduled for Feb. 9
Aspiring Professionals is hosting a free seminar, “Copperas Cove Code Compliance for Businesses,” at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 9 at Cinergy Cinemas, 402 Constitution Drive, Copperas Cove.
Missy Alber, code compliance officer, will be the featured guest speaker at this free event.
Attendees are invited to bring a business card to enter into the prize raffle.
Ribbon cutting for Axe Monkeys Fort Hood planned for Feb. 11
Axe Monkeys Fort Hood, 1707 Dubroc Drive in Killeen, will host a ribbon cutting event at 3 p.m. Feb. 11.
Axe Monkeys offers indoor spear, knife, and axe throwing experiences, as well as Rage Rooms to destroy objects in a safe and controlled environment.
Go to https://axemonkeys.com for more information.
Coffee and Commerce event planned Feb. 11 in Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its Coffee and Commerce networking event at 8 a.m. Feb. 11 at Second Star Portraits, 185 W. Highway 190 #1, Copperas Cove.
This free, monthly networking event allows chamber members to bring one non-member along with them to meet other business owners and gain information from the morning program.
City of Temple hiring for multiple full- and part-time positions
The City of Temple is actively looking to fill open positions within the municipality for part-time, full-time, and summer seasonal work.
Positions in parks and recreation, food service, utilities, maintenance, public relations, and more are available.
Go to https://bit.ly/3uotlKr to find a full list of available positions and to apply online.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
