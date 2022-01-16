Texas Speaker, comptroller to join Killeen Chamber luncheons this month
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, and Texas Comptroller of PublicAccounts Glenn Hegar are expected to be in Killeen in the last week of January.
Both will be keynote speakers for two public policy luncheons hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Phelan is expected to address the public during a public policy luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Bill Yowell Conference Room on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen.
Hegar is expected to speak during a public policy luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Anderson Campus Center on Academic Drive on the campus of Central Texas College.
Tickets for the Jan. 25 luncheon with Phelan can be purchased for $60 at https://bit.ly/3K48KAo.
Tickets for the Jan. 26 luncheon with Hegar can be purchased for $60 at https://bit.ly/33mJ7Kh.
GKCC to host business marketing webinar Tuesday
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar, “Business Wise: Knowing Your Market,” from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 18.
Jasmine Suino, marketing representative for SignatureCare Emergency Center Killeen, and Russ Nelson, senior account executive for Lamar Advertising, will be the featured guest speakers. Attendees will gain new insight, marketing tips, and learn about the benefits of effective marketing for their businesses.
Go to https://bit.ly/3tt50mm or www.facebook.com/killeenchamber to view the event and learn more.
Walters named chair of Harker Heights Chamber board of directors
Diane Walters of Lochridge-Priest, Inc. was recently named as the 2022 board chairwoman of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Walters is a business development specialist with Lochridge-Priest, Inc. and has been with the company since 2018.
Copperas Cove Chamber annual banquet scheduled for Jan. 29
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its annual chamber banquet from 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
This year’s theme is “Casino Royale.” The night will include a welcome, dinner, casino-style games, raffles, and more.
Cost is $50 per person or $320 per table. Reservations will only be accepted through Jan. 21. Call 254-547-7571 or emailactivities@copperascove.com to RSVP.
Temple Chamber of Commerce to host Salute to Business event Jan. 25
The Temple Chamber of Commerce will host its Salute to Business event at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N.Third St., Temple.
The event will start with the “Taste of Temple” social and will be followed by dinner and keynote speaker, Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont.
Registration ends Jan. 18. Tickets for chamber members are $75 and non-member individual tickets are $100 each. Tables for four to 16 people are available for purchase and range from $500 to $2,500 depending on number of seats. Go to https://bit.ly/34W0Xop to register online.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
