The Killeen area celebrated its 38th annual National Night Out on Tuesday with block parties and neighborhood gatherings across several local communities.
National Night Out is an annual event that brings neighborhoods and police together in a show of support for crime awareness and prevention through food, games and fun.
Each city had various locations for residents and local law enforcement to attend Tuesday.
There were 11 block party locations registered in Killeen.
Regina Mitchell, the head of her neighborhood watch group, hosted the event at 3508 Levy Lane in Killeen. This was her first time participating in National Night Out, and she was very excited to mingle and play games with her neighbors and local officers.
“I really wanted to get involved and try make a difference within our neighborhood by helping residents and the police connect,” Mitchell said.
Several residents helped Mitchell set up beforehand and cheered as local law enforcement arrived.
A S.W.A.T team and multiple police cruisers showed up to enjoy the food and festivities. The Killeen Police Department’s mascot, Scruff McGruff the Crime Dog, even made an appearance and took pictures with residents.
Residents were able to talk to police about local crimes happening within their community and give direct feedback to the officers.
Violent Crimes Action Team (VCAT) Officer Christian Suess said this was his 13th year participating in National Night Out.
“I enjoy being able to see all the neighbors and get to catch up with people from the communities we patrol in a safe place.” Suess said. “We want residents to know that we are here for them and to see what their concerns or need are.”
Through these events, police officers are able to personally teach community members general safety tips and information.
“We already talked to some residents about a package thief and discussed how they can move forward with making a report.
Things like that happen in these neighborhoods but we won’t know until events like these where we are personally talking with residents.”
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, residents gathered at four different block parties throughout the city Tuesday evening.
At one, Dennis Gatewood enjoyed the gathering and getting to know his neighbors.
“It’s fantastic. This is a good turnout, to see people coming right up and introducing themselves and sharing food and sharing stories,” Gatewood said at the block party for Kim Avenue.
Gatewood, who recently moved back to Copperas Cove, said he met people Tuesday evening who he had only seen in passing in the neighborhood.
“We’ve been fortunate; it’s a fantastic neighborhood. Everybody walks by and says, ‘Hi,’” Gatewood said. “Walking the dogs and walking by in the morning, it’s just kind of like your picturesque area.”
Gatewood was born and raised in Copperas Cove and moved back after some time in Alaska.
Over on Republic Circle, Leah Elmore organized her third National Night Out block party.
She said it is “uplifting” to see her neighbors come together for the block party.
“I was the third house in this whole development, so as people came in, I started going to meet them … and then I was like, ‘Block party. What better way to meet the neighbors,’” Elmore said.
Other block parties were in the 2100 block of Circle Drive and at the Robertson Avenue Baptist Church.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, Mayor Spencer Smith and members of the City Council attended block parties held around town.
The city representatives traveled in a large caravan escorted by several units from the Harker Heights Police Department and the Harker Heights Fire Department plus the City of Harker Heights bus that stretched through the streets for at least a half-mile.
All council members attended the National Night Out and went to the same locations. The mayor read a proclamation at each location honoring the hosts, including Jimmy Tittle, who has observed National Night Out with a party for 25 straight years at his home on Mary Jo Drive.
Council members, the mayor, city officials and first responders chatted with residents gathered at the various locations.
Block parties were held at nine locations in Harker Heights, including Kern Park and Purser Family Park.
Herald correspondent Bob Massey contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.