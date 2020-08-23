With school being conducted virtually in Killeen, and some students opting for virtual learning in Copperas Cove, child care facilities are shouldering an extra burden to assist while their students’ parents are at work.
Four area child care facilities have had varying experiences during the first week.
Some directors described balancing different schedules as “chaotic,” “hectic” and “confusing.”
Not all experiences have been bad, however.
At Kids Care in Copperas Cove, Director Silvia Garcia said the facility will begin assisting virtual learners this week.
In the meantime, the facility has been staying in touch with their students’ parents.
“They’ve also kept us informed of how they’re doing at home right now,” Garcia said. “We do call and check on our students that are at home right now.”
Garcia said the facility will ask for the class schedules of the students when they come Monday.
“We will have that schedule as just a backup for us to have,” she said. “And also, the parents are piggybacking off of all this if you think about it, because if they get on Schoology like the ones from Killeen, they have their own account to make sure their kids are doing what they need to, and they double check everything to make sure they were on there.”
Schoology is a learning management system that allows students and parents to directly contact their teachers, access assignments and grades, among other things.
Also receiving assistance from parents is Totally 4 Kids, a daycare in Killeen.
Sheena Price, who owns the facility with her husband, said she asked the parents of the students to request their electronic device from Killeen ISD and bring it fully charged with all the chargers. She also asked for log-in information.
“We asked all the parents to have their usernames and passwords pre-printed out for us, as well as the child’s schedule,” Price said Thursday.
Price said it is “hectic” to balance kids coming in at different times and having to do different things at different times, including lunch.
She said some parents have been apologizing.
“(The parents) are apologizing because it is stressful,” she said. “Well, I understand; it’s stressful for everybody — it’s stressful for the students, it’s stressful for the parents. Some parents didn’t know how they were going to work and then do eight hours worth of home school.”
The first week has gone fairly smoothly for Handprints Academy in Copperas Cove, according to its Assistant Director Vicki Burgess.
She said the most difficult thing so far has also been juggling the different schedules, along with the technical issues from the first day of school in Killeen ISD. Burgess said a few of her employees have children enrolled in Killeen ISD.
To help better facilitate the learning styles of her students, Burgess said the facility has split the children into groups.
“So our fourth (grade) and up will go into one classroom, and then our lower elementary students … will go into another classroom, because they need more verbal assistance,” she said.
Burgess said since the older elementary students have a more “quiet” atmosphere, while the younger students have a more “chatty” atmosphere since they sometimes need to be read to.
She said the younger students tend not to have as many Zoom meetings, so staff are there to assist with the assignments their teachers give them.
Sherry Polk, executive director of Caring Hands Learning Academy in Harker Heights, said she has had quite a different experience so far.
“It’s very confusing for the child, and the parents, and for us as well,” she said Thursday. “Right now, there’s a lot of frustration.”
She said from what she has observed, much of the instruction has not been instructor-led.
“That’s what is frustrating us, because we are not teachers; we are childhood educators,” Polk said. “And we can’t expect our teachers to do what a (school) teacher can do.”
Polk said she and her staff are trying to rely on information from the parents.
“(Parents are) expecting us to work a miracle when we don’t have all the instructions, because the school district didn’t instruct us; they didn’t give us anything to go by,” she said. “So, we’re expecting (parents) to educate us on what we’re supposed to do and they’re not informed.”
Polk said she hopes things will get more smooth before Sept. 8 when Killeen ISD is anticipated to allow students back on campus.
