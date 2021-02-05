Killeen could get hit with more snow next week.
Starting Thursday, low temperatures will drop around 20 degrees, with the low on Thursday at 19, Friday’s low at 18 and Saturday’s low at 21, according to the Weather Channel website.
The forecast is also calling for a 50% chance of snow and precipitation on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel.
Lately, however, temperatures have been on the warmer side.
There was light rain in Killeen this morning but it was mostly unable to be measured and no more is expected throughout the day.
Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said conditions will clear into the afternoon and clear weather will stick around through the weekend.
On Thursday, Killeen saw a high temperature of 79, which tied a record in Temple for the high temperature of Feb. 4. Fano could not provide the record high temperature for the day in Killeen.
Fano also said cold temperatures in the middle of next week could dip to the low- to mid-30s, with a high of 47 on Wednesday.
Temperatures through the weekend and into next will be as follows:
Today: 60, 42
Saturday: 69, 35
Sunday: 67, 47
Monday: 74, 47
Tuesday: 64, 34
Wednesday: 47, 31
Thursday: 39, 19
