A widespread rain storm appears headed to the Killeen area Tuesday, with rain chances peaking at 90% Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast calls for a slight chance of thunderstorms, then showers.
Meteorologist Matt Stalley of the NWS in Fort Worth said it is still a little early, but early projections do not indicate strong or severe storms.
“As of right now, it doesn’t look terribly favorable for severe weather in that area,” Stalley said Saturday.
Much of the area could see between half an inch to an inch of rain.
“I think most of the totals will be right within that range,” Stalley said.
After the projected rain, temperatures could cool off below 60, with a potential high of around 55 and low of around 35 for New Year’s Eve.
Prior to the projected rain, temperatures look to stay around the mid- to upper-60s, with a forecast temperature of 74 degrees Sunday.
Potential high and low temperatures through New Year’s Eve are:
- Today: High 68, Low 50
- Sunday: High 74, Low 43
- Monday: High 63, Low 53 (20% chance of showers late)
- Tuesday: High 67, Low 52 (50% chance of showers early, up to 90% chance late)
- Wednesday: High 59, Low 34 (30% chance of showers early)
- New Year’s Eve: High 55, Low 35
