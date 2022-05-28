Though the official start of summer isn’t for another few weeks, the summer temperatures are still in the forecast for the Killeen area. Residents can expect high temperatures in the mid-90s for much of this week.
Along with the temperatures, area residents can expect things to be sunny or mostly sunny.
National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bonnette said the temperatures are slightly warmer than normal but not unheard of.
“The average high for May is in the mid-80s, but it does warm up to the low-90s come June 1,” he said Saturday.
Bonnette attributed the warmer than normal temperatures to the drought conditions much of the state west of Interstate 35 has experienced.
“Anytime you have a long period of drought, what that’s going to do is that’s going to dry out the soils, and dryer soils then result in warmer temperatures,” he said.
Bonnette explained that with not much moisture, the air can heat up faster.
Bonnette said I-35 has acted as a dividing line of sorts for the dry, arid areas of the western part of the state and the tropical, more wet areas in the eastern part of the state.
To his point, drought conditions in counties such as Coryell and Lampasas — both west of I-35 — are much more severe than even parts of Bell County that are east of I-35.
Much of Coryell County and the entirety of Lampasas County are in exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The rest of Coryell County is in extreme drought conditions along with western parts of Bell County. Toward the center of Bell County and near I-35, conditions lessen to severe. Moving east in Bell County, conditions further lessen to moderate drought conditions.
Drought conditions are also taking a toll on lake levels. Water levels in Belton Lake have dropped considerably in the past six months and as of Saturday, it was 88.4% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the elevation of the lake more than 4 feet lower than its normal elevation.
Water levels at Stillhouse Hollow Lake have also dropped considerably in the past six months; the lake was at 88% full on Saturday, according to waterdatafortexas.org. At 1 p.m. Saturday, it was reported to be at an elevation of 617.56 feet above sea level, more than 4 feet lower than normal.
