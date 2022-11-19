The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.99 on Saturday, which is 10 cents lower than last week’s average and 1 cent more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.72 per gallon at multiple stations, including Valero and Circle K at 3900 Trimmier Road. Cefco at 3309 S. Fort Hood St. reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $4.29 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights Saturday, gas was reportedly selling for $2.76 at Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. Murphy USA also reportedly had the least expensive diesel in Harker Heights at $4.25 a gallon, according to GasBuddy users, but the last update was from Friday. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.73. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $4.24 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.78 per gallon at H-E-B, 2990-A E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. H-E-B was also reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $4.19 a gallon, users reported.
At Fort Hood, the lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.75 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 4250 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $4.29, but the data was from Friday.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.02, which is a decrease of 11 cents from last week and 1 cent lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.68 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 10 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 27 cents higher than a year ago.
