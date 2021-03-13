The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.55 on Saturday. That’s 10 cents higher than last week and 56 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest gas selling for $2.48 per gallon at Walmart, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights on Saturday at $2.42 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, gas was last reported as selling for $2.43 per gallon at Chevron, 1306 Georgetown Road, GasBuddy.com users reported.
Gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.37 per gallon at AAFES on Fort Hood, including 1002 761st Tank Battalion Avenue, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $2.60, which is 11 cents more last week and 60 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $2.85, which is 9 cents higher than last week and 55 cents higher than a year ago, the AAA website showed.
AAA said that last week’s demand measurement is the highest since November 2020.
“If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect pump prices to increase through the weekend,” AAA said in a news release on its website.
