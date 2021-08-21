The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.76 on Saturday, which is 4 cents less than last week and 89 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA. AAA reports that the decrease in cost in tied directly to a national decrease in fuel consumption.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest gas selling for $2.55 per gallon at Walmart, 3400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights on Saturday at $2.52 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was reported as selling for $2.66 per gallon at multiple stations, including the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline for Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.57 per gallon at AAFES, 70001 Clark Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.82, which is 3 cents less than last week and 93 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.17 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 98 cents higher than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.