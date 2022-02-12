The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.12 on Saturday, which is 8 cents higher than last week’s average and 94 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.89 per gallon at Sunoco, 1109 S. Fort Hood St.
Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights on Saturday at $2.98 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was reported as selling for $2.98 per gallon at two locations. They are the Mobil at 1102 S. Farm-to-Market Road 116 and Exxon at 238 W. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.93 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.16, which is an increase of 7 cents from last week and 95 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.48 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 4 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 98 cents higher than a year ago.
“A decrease in total stocks and an increase in demand have contributed to upward pressure on pump prices, but rising crude prices continue to play a dominant role in pushing pump prices higher,” according to an AAA news release.
AAA also stated that the tension between Russia and Ukraine is contributing to higher gas prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.