The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.18 on Saturday. That’s 2 cents higher than last week and 11 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen, the last reported lowest gas prices by GasBuddy.com users was $2.04 per gallon at the Walmart at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights on Saturday at $2 per gallon. GasBuddy users had not updated the price of Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, normally the lowest, since Friday.
In Copperas Cove, gas was last reported as selling for $2.06 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported.
Gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.08 per gallon at AAFES on Fort Hood, including 1002 Tank Battalion Ave., according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $2.22, which is 5 cents more last week and 14 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $2.50, which is 4 cents higher than last week and 7 cents higher than a year ago, the AAA website showed.
Gas prices continue rising, despite a slightly lower demand, according to a news release on the AAA website.
