The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.09 on Saturday. That’s 10 cents higher than last week and 14 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In the area, the cheapest gallon of gasoline was the same price as last week for Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Hood, according to GasBuddy.com.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, GasBuddy.com users reported gas selling for $1.89 per gallon at the Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd.
The Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway on Saturday was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights at $1.86 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
In Copperas Cove, gas was last reported as selling for $1.97 per gallon at Valero at 1102 S. FM 116, GasBuddy.com users reported.
Gasoline was last reported as selling for $1.89 per gallon at AAFES on Fort Hood, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $2.12, which is 12 cents more last week and 14 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $2.38, which is 7 cents higher than last week and 18 cents less than a year ago, the AAA website showed.
