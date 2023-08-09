Each year, U.S. News ranks hospitals in 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions on a 5 point scale.
For the year 2023-2024, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center of Temple was ranked seventh place for hospitals in Texas, and among the top in several specific categories, according to US News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Hospitals list released Aug. 1.
However, Killeen area hospitals were not so fortunate. Neither Seton Medical Center Harker Heights nor Advent Health Central Texas hospital were ranked in state or national listings.
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights was listed as high performing in three procedures/conditions and Advent Health Central Texas in Killeen was listed as high performing in one procedure/condition.
The scorecards list a variety of things specific to each condition but shows survival after treatment, discharging patients and nurse staffing as consistent parameters on each scorecard.
AdventHealth was listed as high performing for treating heart attacks.
For heart attacks, AdventHealth was listed as average for survival, readmission prevention and nurse staffing, but better than average at discharging patients.
It was listed as average on treating heart failure, diabetes, kidney failure, stroke, hip fracture surgery, hip replacement surgery, knee replacement surgery, colon cancer surgery, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Seton Medical Center was listed as high performing in treating heart attacks, pneumonia and hip replacements. All of these areas received 5/5 marks.
According to the scorecard for these three conditions, each one was listed as average for nurse staffing and survival rate. All three were also listed as excellent for discharging patients to recover at home.
For heart attacks, Seton was listed as better than average in readmission prevention. It also reported that 95-100% of the physicians who performed hip replacement surgeries are board certified.
It was listed as average — a 3/5 — on treating heart failure, diabetes, kidney failure, stroke, hip fracture, knee replacement and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
It was rated below average for colon cancer surgery.
