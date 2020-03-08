Temperatures for the Killeen area appear to be trending upward and may hit the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The warming trend will bring along with it slight rain chances. Jason Godwin, meteorologist with the NWS, said he does not expect heavy rain or severe storms.
Killeen area residents can expect rain after 6 p.m. tonight, but the expected rainfall amount is around a few hundredths of an inch to a tenth of an inch, Godwin said.
March is one of the wettest months of the year for the Killeen area. The average rainfall at Killeen’s Skylark Field airport is 3.25 inches, according to Godwin.
The airport received more than half of that amount (1.88 inches) from Tuesday night into Wednesday in a storm that produced heavy winds and knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers.
Godwin said that climatology is beginning to favor higher chances of rain and thunderstorms as the month progresses.
The projected high and low temperatures for the Killeen area through Thursday are:
- Today: High 67, Low 60 - Mostly cloudy, then 30% chance of showers
- Monday: High 74, Low 59 - Slight chance of showers, then cloudy
- Tuesday: High 81, Low 62 - Partly sunny and mostly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 82, Low 61 - 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms
- Thursday: High 81, Low 62 - 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms
