Parents and students alike are still wondering how learning will look like when the new school year starts in the fall.
The uncertain situation lets many parents turn to local tutoring services to get students professional help for their studies.
“Lately, I’ve noticed a lot of parents and students reaching out to us, more so the parents of course,” said Lavert Rodgers, owner of Mathnasium, a tutoring company in Killeen.
With in-person education out since spring break, and not set to resume until at least Sept. 8, some parents are worried their kids may have fallen behind.
“Parents are mostly worried about them not being ready for the next grade,” Rodgers said. “They feel like they’ve been missing out and that they could have been stuck on hold.”
He especially saw an increase in middle- and high school grade tutoring.
“That’s when it’s starting to get a little bit more confusing with math and … we should be worried about college applications and standardized testing,” he said.
While less tutoring has been needed for elementary-aged students, Rodgers has noticed an increase of students themselves asking for academic help.
“I actually had high schoolers reach out to me as opposed to their parents,” he said.
According to Rodgers, tutoring in higher grades is especially necessary because parents often can’t help with the learning matter.
“I would say 90% of the parents can’t explain it,” he said. “Math is taught differently in almost every school … Of course, a lot of the parents went through math several years ago, but they’re not quite able to comprehend exactly how it’s being given to the students.”
For others, it is simply difficult to continue taking on the burden of being their children’s temporary teacher in addition to work and life responsibilities.
According to Rodgers, many students don’t want to disappoint their parents and don’t ask the questions they would ask their teacher or tutor.
“It becomes frustrating, and it can become kind of an argument in the household,” he said. “It is a lot easier sometimes to get someone else to explain it.”
Different age-groups
To find the right instructor for every student, Rodgers has tutors in different age-groups, reaching from high school students “who are amazing in math” to teachers.
While all Mathnasium instructors have to pass a test to make sure they are proficient, Rodgers said he also hires a lot based on personality.
“Math is always knowledge but … you have to be able to connect with the students,” he said.
To have the full effect of the resources available, Rodgers usually suggests students see their instructors two to three times a week.
“The majority of our students, especially now, are definitely maximizing that time,” he said. “It’s obviously not mandatory, but that’s what a lot of them end up doing.”
The learning center is currently offering in-person tutoring and one-on-one online sessions.
Regular sessions are one hour long.
Financial concern
While the advantages of tutoring services and learning centers are apparent, many families worry about the financial aspect.
“That is a huge concern for a lot of parents that come into our center,” Rodgers said. “A lot don’t even bother to reach out … and don’t want to talk to you because they just have a preconceived notion that it is going to be unaffordable and super expensive.”
According to tutors.com, tutoring prices can vary greatly depending on region and even zip code. Parents can expect to spend anywhere between $25 and $80 per hour.
Mathnasium follows a different approach.
Tutors don’t only help with a specific math problem but offer a long-term system of creating foundational building blocks of mathematical knowledge.
Similar to a membership, Mathnasium offers its services for a monthly fee.
“That allows them to come in for those two to three times a week, to download our instructions, get sessions and all the help they need,” Rodgers said.
Depending on students’ individual needs, monthly fees start at $299. Military and family discounts are available.
Mathnasium is located at 2201 South W.S. Young Drive, No. 112-A in Killeen.
