Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Driving with a license that is suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
Possession of Marijuana was reported at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Monroe Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at noon Wednesday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Happy Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Garth Drive and Kern Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Garth Drive and Kern Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Pecos Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 5:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Pecos Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Cross Timber Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:18 a.m. in the intersection of North First Street and Highway Nine.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An animal at large was reported at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
A theft was reported at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Unattended death, forced entry was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An indecent assault was reported at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Agency assistance was reported at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North Drive and Industrial Avenue.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
Tampering with identification numbers was reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
An arrest for theft and failure to appear was reported at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Avenue H.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of East Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Walnut Street.
An assault was reported at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
An assault was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Plum Street.
Fraud was reported at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle, and warrants for animal over limit and motion to revoke license, driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
