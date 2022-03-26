Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Thursday in the 500 block of Patton Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:04 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 12:12 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 12:55 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of McCreary Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Nicholas Circle.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:04 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Evans Street and Azalea Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Woodrow Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 4:37 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Clear Creek Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Ancestor Drive.
Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 8:50 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of 54th Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Wright Way.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Hondo Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:56 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Wright Way.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault of a family member was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:41 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Palmtree Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:44 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:05 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Assault was reported at 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:34 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:34 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:21 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:42 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bridge Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 4:04 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 4:47 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:02 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Avenue C.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:32 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Compiled by
Thaddeus Imerman
