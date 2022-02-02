Shoppers were seen picking up what essential groceries were left Tuesday and Wednesday at area stores in Killeen ahead of Winter Storm Landon’s arrival.
Sub-freezing temperatures — with a wind chill expected in the single digits Friday and Saturday — may create dangerous driving conditions and possibly weather-related power outages as the winter storm rolls through the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
H-E-B and Walmart employees in Killeen were seen Wednesday morning and afternoon restocking shelves as customers browsed the crowded aisles.
A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and possibly snow is expected to fall Thursday, according to weather.com.
The sub-freezing high Thursday is forecast to be 28 with a low of 17, the website states. Friday temperatures will reach a high of 35 with a low of 16. Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Bell and Coryell counties are currently under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will stay in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.
Residents should expect to see between 1/10 of an inch and a 1/4 inch of ice accumulations Thursday, according to the NWS warning, with total sleet accumulation expected to be up to 1/2 an inch.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS warning states. “Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice. Single digit wind chills Thursday morning could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.”
The weather service advises motorists to avoid driving if possible Thursday.
“If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, blankets, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the warning states.
Find the latest road conditions in Texas at drivetexas.org.
In an online news conference Wednesday, Peter Perez, city of Killeen’s director of homeland security and emergency management, asked residents to be wise when grocery shopping before the storm.
“Get out today (Wednesday) if you have to and get those groceries if you haven’t already,” Perez said. “You don’t need groceries for next week. ...You just need a couple days worth of food and water.”
Perez said he expected Winter Storm Landon to be less severe than 2021’s historic February freeze.
Multiple grocery stores were coping with shortages of some essential items Wednesday.
Walmart Supercenter, 1400 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen, had some empty shelves — a tomato bin, packaged pork, and juice — but largely was seen fully-stocked Wednesday morning.
Tuesday evening, H-E-B, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, was packed as customers stocked up on food and other essential items to last through the storm. Bread, bananas, chips, and some meat products were missing from the typically fully-stocked shelves.
H-E-B Plus, 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen, was busy Wednesday morning with customers browsing the aisles and employees packing last-minute online grocery orders. Dog food, bread, packaged deli meat, and chips seemed to be the only items missing Wednesday morning.
Perez asked residents to not drive Thursday if at all possible. Roads are expected to be icy, especially neighborhood roads, and possibly dangerous.
