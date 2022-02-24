UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: Texas A&M University-Central Texas will be closing early today, according to a Facebook post by the university Thursday afternoon.
"A&M-Central Texas campus will close for all operations, classes and events at 5pm today," the post said. "Campus Fitness Center is closed starting at noon today. Please monitor the SafeZone app, campus email, and tamuct.edu for updates."
UPDATE 11:05 a.m.: The city of Harker Heights announced a revised trash pickup schedule in light of freezing rain and dangerous road conditions Thursday.
"Waste Management will not run the solid waste service today," the city said in a Facebook post Thursday. "Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday and Saturday’s route will also be picked up on Saturday. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Hillside Street, in addition to Freedom Lane, in Copperas Cove are closed due to ice, according to a Facebook post from the Copperas Cove Police Department Thursday morning.
UPDATE 9:28 a.m.: Multiple reports of wrecks on I-14 between Copperas Cove and Harker Heights, including on or near Rosewood, Willow Springs and Fort Hood Street overpasses.
Harker Heights officials announced all city offices and facilities are closed today, and are expected to open at 8 a.m. Friday.
UPDATE 9:10 a.m.: Killeen city officials announced in a news release that the North WS Young Bridge is closed due to weather conditions and crews are "treating elevated roadways and bridges, which are icy and slick."
"There are also a few low spots that require treatment. Emergency officials ask citizens to avoid the roads until temperatures are above freezing, if possible. Those who must travel are asked to use caution and give themselves extra time to get to their destination," according to the release.
The City of Killeen offices remain on a two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather.
Trash collection services are also on a two-hour delay today. All routes will run this week, but some may experience delays, according to the release.
The City of Killeen is opening a Warming Center tonight (Feb. 24) and Friday (Feb. 25) night from 6p.m. – 9a.m. the following mornings at the Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E).
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. If no one is using the service by 11:30 p.m., the warming center will close.
UPDATE 8:50 a.m.: Freedom Lane in Copperas Cove is closed due to ice, according to a Facebook post from the Copperas Cove Police Department Thursday morning.
A Google traffic map showed slow-moving, westbound traffic on Interstate 14 from Willow Springs Road to Copperas Cove at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday.
CCPD said it would update residents if any other streets are affected this morning.
"The city roads are passable for the most part, however, there are some slick spots to watch out for," CCPD said on social media Thursday. "The main areas of concern are on the bypass, overpasses, and bridges! Those areas are covered in ice, particularly the areas coming into the city limits. PLEASE slow down and take your time! Stay safe and warm!"
Killeen and Copperas Cove school districts are closed due to the winter weather, according to posts Thursday on their respective Facebook pages.
Central Texas College announced the closure of both its central and Fort Hood campuses Wednesday. Texas A&M University-Central Texas is scheduled to open two hours later than usual this morning.
Some Killeen motorists may have noticed more ice on their cars than on the road this morning, but the area remains under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. this evening.
"Basically what you’ll most likely see is either freezing rain or freezing drizzle through the morning hours which could lead to some hazardous travel conditions across the area," National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Garcia said Thursday morning.
Garcia said the winter weather conditions may improve later this afternoon.
"Precipitation will end from west to east in the afternoon hours," she said. "As temperatures warm up to about 35 degrees, you may see some melting on roadways and elevated surfaces."
The meteorologist warned motorists to be cautious Thursday.
"Just to be dressed warm and if they have to go out on the roadways to drive with caution and allow yourself extra time," she said. "The roads are slick out there."
The Killeen Police Department posted on Facebook early Thursday morning advising motorists to be careful on overpasses and bridges. Just after 8 a.m., KPD posted on the social media network that "roads are gradually getting worse" and that officers are "working numerous accidents."
The high temperature today is expected to be 35 degrees with a low of 26 overnight. Friday is forecast to have a high of 44 degrees with a low of 34.
This article will be updated.
