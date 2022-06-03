A Central Texas nonprofit organization is giving children with chronic illnesses or physical disabilities the opportunity to fly high on June 11 in a free annual event.
Flying Vikings is partnering with area pilots and the Central Texas College hangar at Killeen’s Skylark Field for the occasion.
Spots are still available if parents would like to sign up their 6-18 year-old child(ren) who has a chronic illness or physical disability, such as cancer, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy, according to president/CEO Paul Hansen. Those wishing to do so can call Hansen directly at 254-458-7055.
Hansen started Flying Vikings after desiring to do something big. At the time, he was amid a career in investments.
“Through prayer, it led to flying kids with disabilities,” Hansen said Friday.
Inspiration came through his time working with at-risk children in a youth mentor program with the New Jersey National Guard.
“It just keeps getting blessed every day,” Hansen said. “Because I’m getting the right people ... I call them the big hearts coming into the picture that really want to make a difference and not about themselves.”
As of Friday, Hansen said there are about five volunteer pilots lined up for the event, and there may be a sixth by the day of the flight.
On the day of the flight, officers from the Killeen Police Department SWAT team will be on standby ready to assist in getting children who cannot walk into the co-pilot seat of the planes.
Those unable to sign up a child for a flight for the June 11 event can register them for one at Draughon-Miller Airport in Temple on Oct. 8, Taylor on Sept. 17 or Waco on Sept. 24, Hansen said.
For more information about the Flying Vikings, go to www.flyingvikings.org or follow the organization’s Facebook page.
Those wishing to make a donation to Flying Vikings can do so by also contacting Hansen.
