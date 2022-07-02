After a brief reprieve from the oppressive heat, it may be coming back this week. High temperatures for Central Texas this week are expected to be in the upper-90s and could reach 100 by Wednesday.
The heat is expected to be accompanied by plenty of sunshine, with sky conditions this week expected to be mostly sunny or sunny. Central Texas is still battling exceptional drought conditions in much of the area.
Lake levels also continue to recede.
As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is reportedly 84.5% of its normal capacity, down slightly from a week ago but down drastically from a year ago. The elevation of the lake is also about 6 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Similarly, Belton Lake is reportedly 84.9% full, slightly lower than a week ago. Its elevation is also near 6 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
