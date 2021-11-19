Schools, businesses and municipal services will all experience interruptions in normal operating hours and activities due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Check this list for more information on how these changes may affect you.
City Offices and Facilities
Killeen: Closed Thursday and Friday
Harker Heights: Closed Thursday and Friday
Copperas Cove: Closed Thursday and Friday
Fort Hood: Thursday is a holiday and Friday is a training holiday
Lampasas: Closed Thursday and Friday
Belton: Closed Thursday and Friday
Gatesville: Closed Thursday and Friday
Nolanville: Closed Thursday and Friday
Salado: Closed Thursday and Friday
Trash Pick-Up Schedules
Killeen: Thursday routes will run one day early and collected Wednesday.
Harker Heights: One-day delay. Thursday routes will be collected Friday and Friday routes will be collected Saturday. Saturday routes remain unchanged.
Copperas Cove: One-day delay. Routes for Areas 7 and 8 will be picked up Friday. Commercial routes will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, except on Thursday.
Lampasas: One-day delay. Thursday routes will run Friday and Friday routes will run Saturday.
Nolanville: One-day delay. Thursday routes will be collected Friday.
Gatesville: One-day delay. Thursday routes will be collected Friday and Friday routes will be collected Saturday. Saturday routes remain unchanged.
Belton: One-day delay. Thursday routes will run Friday and Friday routes will run Saturday.
Independent School Districts
Killeen ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Copperas Cove ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Salado ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Lampasas ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Gatesville ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Belton ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Florence ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Colleges
Central Texas College: Closed Monday through Friday
Texas A&M University-Central Texas: Closed Thursday and Friday
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor: Closed Wednesday through Friday
Temple College: Closed Wednesday through Friday
Businesses
H-E-B: All locations will close at noon Thursday. Curbside and home delivery will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Walmart Supercenter: All locations will close at 11 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.
Walmart Neighborhood Market: All locations will close at 11 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.
Brookshire Brothers: Open until 2 p.m. Thursday
