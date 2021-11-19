Solid Waste

Schools, businesses and municipal services will all experience interruptions in normal operating hours and activities due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Check this list for more information on how these changes may affect you.

City Offices and Facilities

Killeen: Closed Thursday and Friday

Harker Heights: Closed Thursday and Friday

Copperas Cove: Closed Thursday and Friday

Fort Hood: Thursday is a holiday and Friday is a training holiday

Lampasas: Closed Thursday and Friday

Belton: Closed Thursday and Friday

Gatesville: Closed Thursday and Friday

Nolanville: Closed Thursday and Friday

Salado: Closed Thursday and Friday

Trash Pick-Up Schedules

Killeen: Thursday routes will run one day early and collected Wednesday.

Harker Heights: One-day delay. Thursday routes will be collected Friday and Friday routes will be collected Saturday. Saturday routes remain unchanged.

Copperas Cove: One-day delay. Routes for Areas 7 and 8 will be picked up Friday. Commercial routes will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, except on Thursday.

Lampasas: One-day delay. Thursday routes will run Friday and Friday routes will run Saturday.

Nolanville: One-day delay. Thursday routes will be collected Friday.

Gatesville: One-day delay. Thursday routes will be collected Friday and Friday routes will be collected Saturday. Saturday routes remain unchanged.

Belton: One-day delay. Thursday routes will run Friday and Friday routes will run Saturday.

Independent School Districts

Killeen ISD: Closed Monday through Friday

Copperas Cove ISD: Closed Monday through Friday

Salado ISD: Closed Monday through Friday

Lampasas ISD: Closed Monday through Friday

Gatesville ISD: Closed Monday through Friday

Belton ISD: Closed Monday through Friday

Florence ISD: Closed Monday through Friday

Colleges

Central Texas College: Closed Monday through Friday

Texas A&M University-Central Texas: Closed Thursday and Friday

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor: Closed Wednesday through Friday

Temple College: Closed Wednesday through Friday

Businesses

H-E-B: All locations will close at noon Thursday. Curbside and home delivery will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

Walmart Supercenter: All locations will close at 11 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: All locations will close at 11 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

Brookshire Brothers: Open until 2 p.m. Thursday

