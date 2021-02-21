A cold front is expected to arrive late today followed by three days of sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.
“We get a front late in the day Sunday,” NWS meteorologist Matt Bishop said Saturday. “You may have a little bit of drizzle first thing in the morning on Sunday but that should clear out by midday.”
The high today will be 64 degrees, according to weather.com, with a low of 32 degrees.
“Sunday night it’ll get a bit cooler because that cold front is going to push through in the late afternoon,” Bishop said.
The cold may return, he said, but it will not last long.
“It’ll stay cool Monday, nothing unusual, and then it’ll start to warm up by Tuesday,” he said.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are all forecasted to be clear, sunny days with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the low 70s, according to weather.com.
