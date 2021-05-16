The Killeen area will kick off the work week under a flash flood watch as wet weather continues to move through Bell County, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood watch for Bell County is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“For the forecast right now, it’s going to be a rainy, wet week,” NWS meteorologist Allison Prater said Sunday. “So multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms widespread throughout the region are expected.”
The area could see between six to eight inches of rain in some areas, she said.
“Right now, we’re just generally concerned with heavy rainfall,” Prater said. “Flooding may occur in low lying urban areas and areas with poor drainage. Creek, streams and rivers may experience rapid water rises.”
Tuesday is expected to bring the greatest chance of severe weather to the Killeen area, she said.
“Generally with our severe threshold, be on the lookout for one-inch diameter hail and 60 mph wind gusts,” she said.
As of Sunday afternoon, Prater said the Killeen area had seen .52 inches of rain, according to rain monitor data collected at Fort Hood.
In Gatesville, north of Killeen, Prater said 12-hour rain totals from Sunday’s showers added up to 1.89 inches of rain. The Killeen area has received 9.12 inches of rain so far this year.
Area lakes seem to have benefited from May’s recent rain.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake level is currently showing 622.24 feet, two feet above normal elevation. Belton Lake is holding steady at 595.09 feet, one foot above the lake’s normal elevation.
High temperatures for the week will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s for much of the week, with lows hovering in the mid to upper 60s, she said.
