The Killeen area is experiencing a moderate drought with annual rain totals about five inches below where they normally should be, according to the National Weather Service.
“The normal for the year would be 7.61 inches,” NWS meteorologist Allison Prater said Sunday.
According to rain totals at Fort Hood, Prater said the area has had 2.69 inches of rain so far this year - 4.92 inches less than the normal annual average.
The upcoming week will see few rain chances to alleviate the drought, she said.
“Generally, it’s going to be warm and dry for the majority of the week,” Prater said.
According to weather.com, Monday will have a high of 78, a low of 62, with a nine percent chance of rain. The best chance of rain appears to be five days out.
“Friday into early Saturday morning we have an isolated chance for some showers and light storms,” Prater said.
All of Bell County is experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor. View the drought monitor here: https://bit.ly/3wuyjDR.
For the month of March, according to Prater, the Killeen area saw just .4 inches of precipitation - two inches less than the normal average.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights is holding strong, Prater said, with lake levels coming in just above average at 622.11 feet. The lake’s normal elevation is 622 feet.
