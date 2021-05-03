Tornado watch

A screenshot of weather.com shows a series of thunderstorms heading for the Killeen area around 7:15 p.m. Monday evening. The area is currently under a tornado watch at this time. 

 Courtesy | Weather.com

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch effective Monday afternoon until 11 p.m. for Bell County.

The tornado watch includes 33 counties in north central and central Texas. The following central Texas counties are currently under a tornado watch: Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Lampasas, McLennan  and Mills.

Thunderstorms are forecast to hit the Killeen area around 7:15 p.m. Monday evening, according to weather.com.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.