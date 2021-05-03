The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch effective Monday afternoon until 11 p.m. for Bell County.
The tornado watch includes 33 counties in north central and central Texas. The following central Texas counties are currently under a tornado watch: Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Lampasas, McLennan and Mills.
Thunderstorms are forecast to hit the Killeen area around 7:15 p.m. Monday evening, according to weather.com.
