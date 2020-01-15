The Killeen-Temple metro area — which includes Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties — ended 2019 with a lower unemployment rate than 2018.
The unemployment rate was 3.5% at the end of 2019, as opposed to 3.9% at the end of 2018, according to Charley Ayres, director of industry and education partners with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
Of all job industries in the area, the two with the largest growth were education and health services and construction.
A growth rate of 8.5% was observed in the education and health services industry, Ayres said, while the construction industry had a growth rate of 6%.
Ayres said a couple factors could be contributing to the growth in those areas and subsequent drop in overall unemployment.
He said he believes the increase of construction and education jobs may be due to the growth in Bell County, particularly Killeen.
“Kind of that south Killeen area, headed back towards Harker Heights and the lake ... that’s developing so quick,” Ayres said Tuesday. “You still have a lot of growth even in Harker Heights area.”
A recent study by RKG Assosciates, Inc. of Alexandria, Virginia, indicated that the Killeen population may reach near 180,000 by 2030, driving the development boom. Killeen currently has nearly 150,000 residents, according to city officials.
The demographics of area is what is fueling the increase in health services of jobs, Ayres said.
“The health services are directly related to just the aging population,” he said. “You know, baby boomers are getting older and older; they need more medicine.”
Across all industries, the average wage for someone in the metro area is $23.70 an hour, according to Workforce Solutions. The average entry level wage is $13.91 an hour, and the average experienced wage is $28.57.
