The 12,000-plus wreaths that had been placed in front of all graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery have been put away until next season. They will remain in storage until November, when they will be brought back out to adorn veterans’ gravesites for the holidays.
A couple hundred volunteers from several area cities, including Salado and Georgetown, braved the cold Saturday morning to remove the wreaths. A stiff wind blew across the cemetery, making the air feel much colder than it actually was.
Two of those volunteers helping out were Dianna and Jerry Cutts, who volunteered to help with their church — The Worship Place — from Georgetown.
“We’ve done it the last four or five years, except for the COVID year,” Dianna Cutts said Saturday.
Jerry Cutts, a retired Army sergeant, added that it is something the church has been doing for a little longer than that.
“The church has been doing it for a number of years — I don’t know how many years they’ve been doing it — and we found out about it, so we decided we’d come out,” he said.
The Cuttses said one day the two of them will be buried at the cemetery.
Also helping were about half a dozen members of the Killeen Police Department’s Explorers Program.
“Anything that we can get them involved in the community, I want these young men and women involved in the community,” said Julian Martinez, who oversees the Explorer Program.
Martinez said he brings the youngsters to as many community events as he can.
“But I just think that this one — the retrieval and they lying of these — I think is absolutely critical to our community and to our veterans that have sacrificed all for our freedom. So I think it’s important that we be out here,” Martinez said.
One of the Explorers who has helped with the wreath laying and wreath retrieval events every year since he’s been in the program is Miguel Esquivel, who is also the sergeant of the program.
“Good experience, good communication with everybody and good stories,” Esquivel said of what he gets out of the event.
Martinez said oftentimes the Explorers get to have conversations with veterans and learn their stories.
“It’s really good to hear the stories from those who lost people,” Esquivel said.
After the retrieval began, the volunteers scattered and appeared to be making quick work of the task at hand.
The wreaths will remain in storage until Nov. 19 when they are brought back out to be prepped for the next wreath-laying ceremony, which will be on Nov. 26.
