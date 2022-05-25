The effects of a freak natural disaster or power outage — which both happened in the Killeen area during the past 18 months — on water supply in Bell and Coryell counties may soon be greatly diminished. The board of directors for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 unanimously approved a $12 million project that will install backup power generation at the Belton Water Treatment Plant. The board voted 6-0 for the measure, with one board member, Blair Williams, absent.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water provider, said the project was necessary due to provisions laid out in Senate Bill 3 from the 87th Legislative Session and passed by Gov. Greg Abbott last year. Aside from that, Garrett said Winter Storm Uri enlightened him to the need for backup generation since the storm knocked out power to enough of the plant to compromise the amount of water it could push to the cities.
In a separate incident on May 8, the water plant lost complete power for more than three hours due to a blown fuse on a nearby Oncor power pole, which caused a boil-water notice for Killeen and other area cities that lasted days.
WCID Board President Rob Robinson said regardless of Senate Bill 3, backup power generation is a good idea.
“To me, backup is important to fulfill our mission,” Robinson said after the meeting.
WCID-1’s mission is to provide drinking water to each entity, including Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, which in turn, transfer and sell water to each of their residents.
Josh Coleman, the chief operating officer of L5E Group — WCID’s consultant on the project — said the price tag is estimated to be around $12.16 million. Of that, about $10.8 million would go to the selected contractor, RPower. The remainder would be for an Atmos gas meter station and the purchase of an Oncor transformer.
The scope of the project involves RPower installing 16 natural gas-fired generators that would produce a total of 10 Megawatts of power generation, which would provide full capacity for the plant.
Each city and entity WCID sells water to will be responsible for financing a portion of the project, Garrett said. Although WCID-1 will pursue a $5 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant, Garrett said he is not resting on his laurels with it.
“I’m pursuing the commitments as if there was not a grant on the table,” Garrett said.
Once Garrett issues a contract addendum for each entity, WCID-1 will issue the debt. If the grant is awarded, the money will go to reimbursing the entities for portions of their commitments.
The groundbreaking for the generator system could happen about four months after addendums are issued, and the project itself could take about eight to 10 months, Garrett explained.
For more details about the project, read Sunday’s Herald.
