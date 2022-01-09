The board controlling the Killeen-Fort Hood area’s drinking water might be changing up its voting district boundaries soon.
The Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1 plans Wednesday to present an “initial assessment regarding whether redistricting is required considering the new 2020 census data ... and, if so, discuss and consider adoption of criteria to apply to development of new districting plans,” according to the agenda for the WCID-1 board’s upcoming Wednesday meeting.
The agenda item also advises the WCID-1 board there will be guidelines for the public to participate in the redistricting process through a “proposed illustrative redistricting plan.”
Board member Sandra Blankenship is currently one of three members whose district boundaries include Killeen on the eight-member board. In a phone interview Thursday, Blankenship said any new voting district maps have yet to be unveiled to the board, so she was unable to comment until next week.
“We haven’t seen them,” Blankenship said of any new maps.
Board members Kenny Wells and John Fisher also represent Killeen.
According to the agenda, Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP analyzed census data for WCID-1 and plans to address the board Wednesday. State and local governments across the nation often update new voting district boundaries after each census, but new voting maps can sometimes lead to questions of unfair representation and lawsuits. According to their LinkedIn profile, Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP is a law firm that advises and defends local governments or employers in land purchases, transit developments and water rights. The firm also recently handled the redistricting maps for Bell County and the Killeen City Council.
WCID-1 drew new voting districts in 2019, following a series of Herald investigative stories that discovered a violation of state transparency and other laws that had stretched on for decades.
In 2018, the district, which was created in the 1950s, held its first election in around 26 years when former board member Dick Young was elected. The Herald also exposed WCID for having developers on its board, a direct violation of state water laws.
The WCID-1 board will also discuss and consider an agreement with CDM-Smith of Austin for the preliminary engineering on its surge tank project, which would replace a half-million gallon surge tank with a new three million gallon tank. That agreement is worth more than $147,000.
Another agreement with CDM-Smith for $429,094 is on the table for consideration. That project would provide for preliminary and final engineering to fix some 5,000 feet of a 48-inch water mains.
Wednesday’s meeting is at 9 a.m. at WCID-1’s water facility at 201 S. 38th Street in Killeen.
