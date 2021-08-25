An auditor Wednesday told the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 it was in good financial condition to continue selling drinking water to the many customer-cities and other entities in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area.
“I don’t have anything to highlight that’s negative,” said Dane Legg, a partner at Lott, Vernon and Company who presented the WCID-1 board with the results of the water district's annual audit.
Legg told the board revenue is up, its long term debt is down due to the recent completion of the Stillhouse Hollow Lake water treatment plant, and total net assets are up about 5% from last year to a total of $106 million this fiscal year. The water fund currently holds some $14.7 million in unrestricted assets which Legg said represents “a very strong, unrestricted net position at 16.9 months of operating expenditures.”
Legg said WCID-1’s wastewater fund had about $10 million in it “which represents 17.7 months of operating expenditures.”
WCID-1’s expected revenue for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is $25.3 million, which is up some $1.3 million or 5.6% from last year. Most of that increase came from the sale of water to local cities.
“That was from meter sells to municipalities at $11.4 million, up over $1 million from previous year,” Legg said. “You sold 1.2 billion more gallons than last year to come up with much of that increase.”
Non-operating revenues and expenses went up about $3 million, apparently due to a change in accounting practices at the governmental level.
“The biggest increase would be this bond interest expense. At $3.7 million, that is actually up $2.3 million over last year due to an accounting change,” Legg explained. “We went through an accounting change for capital interest. Previously to this year when you had construction projects in the construction phase that had bond interest expense, you had to capitalize that interest. Fast forward to 2021, they decided to get rid of that.”
Board member Sandra Blankenship asked if the change would affect WCID-1’s ability to get bonds in the future, but Legg wasn’t concerned, saying those who issue any new bonds going forward will help the board sort out any snags.
Board member Kenny Wells asked why the new accounting change was made. Legg didn’t really know why, but was glad the rules are back to the old way of doing things.
“Sometimes it’s just somebody wants their name on a change in the government sector,” Legg said. “But I don’t really have a clue why. Now, do I like the change? Yes. Because most people consider if you pay bond interest expense, it should be expensed off instead of sitting in some asset to be amortized off over so many years. But I have no idea why they changed it back.”
Legg did advise the board to mitigate some risk when it comes to their accounting practices by properly using account journal entries for transactions that have already been reconciled.
“Once there’s been a bank rec (record) and everything has been reconciled, just leave it alone,” Legg said. “Let it lie. This is something that’s been fixed and something we don’t think will happen in the next fiscal year.”
Operations and other business
For the month of July, WCID-1 processed some 1.07 billion gallons of fresh water. The district’s expenses were $560,000 in July for a total of about $1.4 million so far this year.
“We processed over 1.07 billion gallons of water which brings our total to 3.03 billion for year to date,” said Natasha Keeney, WCID-1’s administrative assistant, in a presentation to the board Wednesday.
Keeney pointed out spending on gas and oil in both the wastewater and water funds has gone up.
“On the wastewater side we have passed 486 million gallons for the month of July,” Keeney said of WCID-1’s recent wastewater treatment capacity. “…our year to date is 1.8 billion on the wastewater side.”
The board on Wednesday also unanimously approved the purchase of several new pieces of equipment. Those include an approved bid of $33,244 from Cavender Grande Ford for the purchase of a F150 4x4 pickup, an approved bid of $72,000 from Precision Pump Systems for a new pump at Wastewater Plant 3, an approved bid of $38,000 from Rehab & Maintenance Services for the final basin cleanout project, and an approved bid of $67,400 from Elgin Separation Solutions/Norris Screen & Manufacturing for a new zinc and copper-coated water intake brush guard.
Apparently, WCID-1 tried coating its current brush guard with another coating that was effective in preventing zebra mussels for about three years.
“We tried a coating, but that coating has begun to break down quite a bit and there’s some build up,” said WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett.
Garrett said despite some recent reports of the presence of deadly blue-green algae in Belton Lake, no samples taken so far have indicated the presence of the algae at any of its treatment plants.
“It doesn’t affect the water quality coming to the city of Killeen,” said Blankenship.
Garrett hinted next meeting’s agenda will likely have a water rate increase for the board to consider.
“On the water revenue side, it is extremely tight,” Garrett warned. “…Next meeting’s agenda, we will need to have a new rate for our water customers. So, we’ll have to look at making an adjustment between now and then.”
