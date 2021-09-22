The Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area’s most prolific water wholesaler is raising its water and wastewater rates slightly to keep up with rising costs.
At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday morning, Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1 (WCID-1) voted unanimously to raise the rate it charges customer-cities by 2 cents on the wastewater side and 1 cent on the potable water side of the district’s operations. The increase would translate to about 16 cents per month for an average of 8,000 gallons used on the wastewater side and about 8 cents per month for 8,000 gallons on the water side charged to each of the district’s many municipal clients. WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said the district has seen less rain, which means less water to sell, and more expensive chemicals — among other maladies that have plagued the district this year.
“The largest single factor every year is the amount and type of rainfall,” Garrett told the board Wednesday in his presentation for the rate increase. “El Nino or La Nina cycles have significant impacts.”
The district treats water from Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, and sells the drinking water to area cities, including Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, who in turn sell the water to their residents. The district also runs wastewater treatment plants in the area.
According to WCID-1’s flow projections through August, about 2.24 billion gallons of wastewater has so far been processed, with an estimated 5.3 billion to be processed by end of the district’s fiscal year in some seven months. The district originally projected it would finish at some 5 billion gallons processed, but with its updated projection of 5.3 billion gallons of processed wastewater by the end of the fiscal year, Garrett is projecting a $282,000 surplus.
The drinking water side is less rosy, with about 4.44 billion gallons treated so far this year.
“With drier months predicted,” Garrett’s presentation estimated the district will finish its fiscal year having treated some 11.6 billion gallons. The district budgeted for about 11.8 billion gallons of treated water for an estimated deficit of about $144,000.
“With the flows the way they are, we are somewhat vulnerable if we keep our rates flat,” Garrett told the board Wednesday.
There’s also been a marked increase in the cost of chlorine used to treat the area’s water.
“We’ve seen a 55% increase in chlorine since January and we don’t know if that’s peaked,” Garret said. “I don’t think we are done yet and we are really vulnerable there, on the water side and wastewater side.”
The rate increase would shore up WCID-1’s budget to keep it in a strong position to execute major improvements to the area’s water treatment and delivery infrastructure. At the board’s regular meeting last month, an auditor told the district it was in good financial condition to continue selling drinking water to the many customer-cities and other entities in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area.
In May, Garrett said the district has plans to seek an additional estimated $173 million for water system capital upgrades and another estimated $55 million for an expansion of the wastewater treatment plant at Chaparral Road, all in an effort to meet any future demand for water.
As Garrett spoke to the board Wednesday, one of the district’s water mains was being welded and brought back online late Wednesday on Fort Hood near Nolanville. Garrett said outages might be possible for some customers near the 48-inch line, but they’d be short lived.
“So we really need some long term upgrades to that Nolanville line,” WCID-1’s Fort Hood Representative Brian Dosa said. Dosa is also the director of public works on Fort Hood.
“It takes hours and hours of welding, but we’re hoping by this evening they’ll be through and we can load that pipe up for service,” Garrett said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Other business
The district is working with area representatives at the Texas Legislature to ensure it is prepared for weather emergencies like the freeze that crippled much of Texas’ power and water infrastructure earlier this year. At the district’s May meeting, Garrett hinted the district will need at least $8 million to secure backup diesel power generation to the district’s main water infrastructure to be used in the event of another power loss.
The district is also tying up loose ends at its new water treatment plant at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, pushing its contractor on the project to complete a punch list that would signal total completion of the new plant. Currently, the plant is treating about 2.5 to 3 million gallons per day, which is well below its maximum estimated output of some 17 million gallons per day.
“We need to get that plant to where we can run it longer stretches at a time,” Garrett told the board Wednesday.
After the recently completed U.S. Census, the district will also need to redraw its district voting lines to incorporate the area’s growth. Garrett said he has plans to work with the city of Killeen and others to streamline the redrawn WCID-1 districts.
“There’s some overlapping work there that could be advantageous for all of us,” Garrett said.
At the end of the meeting, WCID-1 entered into executive session out of the public view to discuss Garrett’s evaluation as general manager of the district. Garrett told the Herald Wednesday afternoon his evaluation was positive and he will remain the general manager of WCID-1, a position he’s held for the last six years.
