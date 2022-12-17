Xpreesha Outreach in Killeen held its 7th Annual Youth Entertainment Showcase on Dec. 9.
The top winners of the youth talent show were: Nyaja (1st place); DaNaya Washington (2nd place); and Ethan Robinson (3rd place).
“Thank you again to every child that participated. It takes a lot for them to get up there and they did an amazing job,” according to Dee Dee Jose, organizer of the annual event. “Thank you also to all the sponsors that made this event a success: Ronnie Russel with Texas Black Pages, Shirley Latour with Out of the Shadows, James Riley with The Riley Scholarship Fund, Victoria & Curtis Walters with 1044 Pros, Billy Simonet with Simonet Financial, Monique Stone with Endeavors Performing Arts & Special Events Venue, and Theresa Anderson with Everlasting Designs.”
Jose said the event was “truly a success with great laughs thanks to Antrone “Mooky” Durant.”
She thanked everyone that attended.
