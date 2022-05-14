Half a dozen NCAA Division I football players and high school coaches took to the field at Lions Club Park in Killeen on Saturday to train about 80 youth football players how to do specific drills for skill positions such as defensive back, linebacker, wide receiver and quarterback.
In conjunction with the Texas AAU Youth Football League, Texas A&M University cornerback Jaylon Jones led the camp. Jones, a former player in the AAU league when he was a youngster in the San Antonio area, said his inaugural camp was important to give the kids “tokens of life.”
“You know, this could change a kid’s life forever, and that’s the bigger picture that we want,” Jones said. “It’s just a blessing to be out here and giving back to the community.”
Rod “Chico” Tanner, the co-director of the Texas AAU Youth Football League, said the camp was important to help the kids in their progression through the ranks of football.
“It’s all about improving,” Tanner said. “Every athlete is not going to go D-1, but it is also about improving and becoming a better athlete.”
Other players/coaches helping Jones with the camp were Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson, University of Houston quarterback Lucas Coley, Texas Christian University defensive end Landyn Watson, former Texas Tech University punt returner/running back Chux Nwabuko III, Austin-based trainer Chux Nwabuko II, Hutto High School defensive coordinator Adam Harvey and Frisco Panther Creek High School wide receivers coach A.J. Daniels.
