Two Killeen police officers say a man kicked them as they responded to a domestic disturbance call Friday.
The officers went to the 2700 block of Alma Drive Friday around 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Paul Whitfield, 38, said they could speak to a woman about the incident, but they could only speak to her outside, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman insisted that police speak to her inside, but Whitfield slammed the door shut, police said in the affidavit.
With the door closed, the officers heard the woman say “get off me,” so they forced entry and saw Whitfield grabbing her “in a way that restricted her movements and seemed unwanted,” police said.
One of the officers drew his service weapon and told Whitfield to move away, which he said Whitfield did. Some time later, Whitfield approached the officer aggressively, forcing the officer to “lightly” strike him and tell him to keep his distance, the affidavit said.
The officer said Whitfield became non-compliant, so he drew his Taser and told him he was interfering with the investigation. The officer also told Whitfield that he was being detained and asked him to put his hands behind his back.
After multiple attempts to get Whitfield to comply, “he was tased” the affidavit said.
While on the ground, Whitfield began kicking the officers. The other officer said Whitfield kicked her in the right knee so hard that she was knocked to the ground. When she got back up, he kicked her again, causing her knee to buckle, police said in the affidavit.
A third officer also came to the call, and he said Whitfield kicked him hard enough to knock his body camera to the ground. He also reported that Whitfield kicked him in the right leg and elsewhere.
Officers said they had to pepper spray Whitfield to subdue and handcuff him.
At the Killeen City Jail, police say they searched Whitfield and found a small bag with colorful pills in the right side pocket of his shorts, another affidavit said.
Police field tested the pills, and the result was positive for the presence of methamphetamine with a weight of more than 1 gram.
On Sunday, Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Whitfield on two charges of assault on a public servant and one charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Cooke set the total bond amount for all three charges at $230,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield was not listed on Bell County Jail’s roster.
Also arraigned over the weekend by Cooke, in unrelated incidents, were:
Adrian Burnett Johns, 31, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. His bond was set at $30,000.
Deshon Montez Gambone, 17, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000.
