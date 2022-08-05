Caribbean Afr'Am Festival

Vendors display their colorful wares at the Caribbean Afr'Am Festival in Killeen on Aug. 7, 2021.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

The Killeen Arts Commission is asking for more than $300,000 to fund grant applicants next fiscal year.

That’s coming off fiscal 2022 grant cycle in which seven organizations — Vive Les Arts Societe; Killeen Sister Cities, Osan, Korea; Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health; Vive Les Arts Children’s Theatre; Songhai Bamboo Roots Association; IMPAC Outreach; and The Crossroads to Texas Quilt — received $229,622 from Killeen hotel occupancy tax revenue and America Rescue Plan Act funding.

