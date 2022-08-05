The Killeen Arts Commission is asking for more than $300,000 to fund grant applicants next fiscal year.
That’s coming off fiscal 2022 grant cycle in which seven organizations — Vive Les Arts Societe; Killeen Sister Cities, Osan, Korea; Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health; Vive Les Arts Children’s Theatre; Songhai Bamboo Roots Association; IMPAC Outreach; and The Crossroads to Texas Quilt — received $229,622 from Killeen hotel occupancy tax revenue and America Rescue Plan Act funding.
It’s been ebb and flow for the commission since fiscal year 2019, when it received $187,167 in hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, funding. The following fiscal year is when the pandemic began impacting tourism. In fiscal 2020, the City Council allocated $248,339 in HOT money and, later, another $100,283 in ARPA funding was approved, for a total of $348,622.
And in fiscal 2021, funding dropped to the same amount the commission received two years earlier — $187,167.
“Funding was for events canceled during (fiscal year 2020),” according to the organization’s annual report presented during a July 19 Killeen City Council meeting. “The funding was not available” during fiscal year 2020-21.
The organization called that year “challenging for the Arts Commission grant program” because of the pandemic.
“City Council approved funding in the amount of $85,000 for Arts Commission-sponsored events, which was significantly less than the prior year.”
Also during the 2021 fiscal year, council members approved using $102,167 in ARPA money to restore funding that was cut due to the financial impacts of COVID-19,” the report shows. That put the total funding at $187,167.
“Given that we were coming out of COVID (in) 2021-2022, the annual report was accurate in the reporting of the events as well as the funding of the events,” commission Chairwoman Darlene Golden said. “As for 2023, expectations we are currently battling (are) a new crisis — monkeypox — as well as a new COVID strain. Hopefully, it will not affect the upcoming fiscal year. I would love to see the Arts Commission assist the grantee in promoting their event.”
President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law in 2021 — a nearly $2.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that allocated $350 billion from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for state and local governments.
This fiscal year, the city used $37,167 in HOT revenue and $192,455 in ARPA funding for the $229,662 total used to fund several events.
“City Council approved 19 grants across 7 organizations and 14 events across 5 organizations were held,” according to the report. “These events covered a vast array of artistic expression in the areas of film, theatre, music, food, and cultural representation.”
The grant awards totaled $95,312.
In the coming fiscal year 2023, beginning in October, the arts commission is requesting a funding amount of $312,858, according to the report.
HOT budget
Under Texas law, municipalities may use HOT money “only to directly promote tourism and the convention/hotel industry,” according to the state comptroller’s website. “This means the proceeds should be spent on projects or events that result in visitors or attendees staying overnight in the community, generating more hotel occupancy tax.”
The state hotel occupancy tax rate is 6%, and the Killeen rate is 7% — for a total on rooms of 13%.
HOT revenue accounts for 1.1% of the city’s total revenue. In the proposed 2023 budget, officials expect to receive more than $3.1 million in HOT money — down from almost $3.6 million this fiscal year. In fiscal year 2020-21, that figure was about $2.7 million.
Remaining events
On Saturday, the Songhai Bamboo Roots Association is scheduled to host the Caribbean Afr’Am Festival at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, from 2 to 10 p.m. It will feature live music and entertainment, food and a kids’ zone.
On Sunday, the festival’s second day, Taste of Africa: Diving Deep into the Culture, will include art, dance, food and cultural exhibits. That is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance or $25 for both days. Children 12 and under may enter at no cost.
On Aug. 26-27, The Crossroads of Texas Quilt Guild will host Stars Over Texas Quilt Show at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The year’s final Arts Commission event, “The Play That Goes Wrong,: hosted by Vive Les Arts Societe, is planned for Sept. 4-12 at the Vive Les Arts Theatre.
