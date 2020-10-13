Killeen Arts Commission programs funded for FY21

By a unanimous vote, the Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to approve $85,000 in funding for the Killeen Arts Commission.
Eight organizations will receive a total of $85,000, the amount for grants in Fiscal Year 2021 the council approved on Sept. 8.
The grant award approvals, as presented by the Arts Commission, are: Vive Les Arts Societe, $22,815, Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health, $19,639, IMPAC Outreach, $16,087, Vive Les Arts Children’s Theatre, $14,343, Songhai Bamboo Roots Association, $6,317, Central Texas College Foundation, $3,206, Artesania y Cultura Hispana, $1,593, and Killeen Arts Commission, $1,000 for administrative costs.
The KAC vote was one of 12 consent agenda items that the council approved unanimously.
Some of the other agenda items that passed include authorizing the procurement of fleet vehicles and equipment in the amount of $5,018,476, a memorandum/resolution adopting 2021-22 State Legislative Priorities and Principles, and authorizing the award of a professional services agreement to Schlueter Group for state legislative representation in the amount of $100,000 per contract year.
The council also heard, in public hearing, two zoning ordinance requests.
The first was from Ramon Alvarez, on behalf of Bruce Levell, to rezone approximately 1.375 acres from “R-1,” or Single-Family Residential District, to “B-3,” Local Business District, at 4904 Trimmier Road, to be used for low-intensity office space.
The second request was by Mark and Lea Cuatt to rezone approximately 4.84 acres from “R-1,” or Single-Family Residential District, to “A,” Agricultural District. The property is addressed as 2120 Westcliff Road.
“We’re new horse owners,” said Mark Cuatt, who attended the meeting with his family, adding that they had acquired land and a tractor and had built a barn on the property and has no problem with building appropriate fencing. “We appreciate your time.”
For the Cuatt request, there was some discussion and concern about fences and other guidelines, but City Planning Director Tony McIlwain assured the council that appropriate guidelines would be upheld.
Both motions passed unanimously, as did other motions to both increase expenses in the Aviation Fund and to increase revenue and expenditure accounts in the General Fund.
At 5:34 p.m. the board went into closed session to discuss a pending personnel matter. The closed session ended, at which time Mayor Jose Segarra adjourned the meeting at 6:03 p.m.
“I think they were all good votes,” Segarra said of the consent agenda items.
The next council workshop is scheduled for next Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.