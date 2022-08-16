The Killeen Arts Commission during a workshop Tuesday recommended awarding $259,668 in grant funding for the next fiscal year, with nearly 16% going to Vive Les Arts Societe.
“I’m a little confused that the process of getting from the funding mechanism all the way out to the grantee,” Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson said. “Are we using all the funding that comes through there?”
Wilkerson’s comments were in response to a KAC presentation that shows $29,668 of the organization’s proposed $230,000 budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is unspent American Rescue Plan Act money from the existing budget year. The rest of KAC’s budget is funded by hotel occupancy tax revenue.
“ARPA is the only funding amount being brought forward,” said Judith Tangalin, executive director of finance. “If the event is canceled for any reason or not awarded the full amount (requested), that amount is returned to the fund balance.”
The recommendations:
- Vive Les Arts Societe, $41,226
- Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health, $92,245
- Kzamore Foundation, $5,554
- IMPAC Outreach, $46,691
- Killeen Sister Cities, Osan, Korea, Committee, $12,295
- Vive Les Arts Children’s Theatre, $20,772
- Artesania y Cultura Hispana, $4,478
- Songhai Bamboo Roots Association, $29,407.
On March 25 and April 15, the city hosted workshops on grant applications, with the grant application deadline following on April 22. KAC “evaluated” the applications on June 10 and “reviewed” them on July 8.
Those come off the most recent grant cycle in which seven organizations — Ju Vive Les Arts Societe; Killeen Sister Cities, Osan, Korea; Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health; Vive Les Arts Children’s Theatre; Songhai Bamboo Roots Association; IMPAC Outreach; and The Crossroads to Texas Quilt — received $229,622 from Killeen HOT revenue and ARPA funding.
It’s been ebb and flow for the commission since fiscal year 2019, when it received $187,167 in hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, funding. The following fiscal year is when the pandemic began impacting tourism.
In fiscal 2020, the City Council allocated $248,339 in HOT money and, later, another $100,283 in ARPA funding was approved, for a total of $348,62.
And in fiscal 2021, funding dropped to the same amount the commission received two years earlier — $187,167
“Funding was for events canceled during (fiscal year 2020),” according to the organization’s annual report presented during a July 19 City Council meeting. “The funding was not available” during fiscal year 2020-21.
The organization called that year “challenging for the Arts Commission grant program” because of the pandemic.
“City Council approved funding in the amount of $85,000 for Arts Commission-sponsored events, which was significantly less than the prior year.”
Also during the 2021 fiscal year, council members approved using $102,167 in ARPA money to restore funding that was cut due to the financial impacts of COVID-19,” the report shows. That put the total funding at $187,167.
“Given that we were coming out of COVID (in) 2021-2022, the annual report was accurate in the reporting of the events as well as the funding of the events,” commission Chairwoman Darlene Golden said. “As for 2023, expectations we are currently battling (are) a new crisis — monkeypox — as well as a new COVID strain. Hopefully, it will not affect the upcoming fiscal year. I would love to see the Arts Commission assist the grantee in promoting their event.”
President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law in 2021 — a nearly $2.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that allocated $350 billion from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for state and local governments.
This fiscal year, the city used $37,167 in HOT revenue and $192,455 in ARPA funding for the $229,662 total used to fund several events.
“City Council approved 19 grants across 7 organizations and 14 events across 5 organizations were held,” according to the report. “These events covered a vast array of artistic expression in the areas of film, theatre, music, food, and cultural representation.”
The grant awards totaled $95,312.
Under Texas law, municipalities may use HOT money “only to directly promote tourism and the convention/hotel industry,” according to the state comptroller’s website. “This means the proceeds should be spent on projects or events that result in visitors or attendees staying overnight in the community, generating more hotel occupancy tax.”
The state hotel occupancy tax rate is 6%, and the Killeen rate is 7% — for a total on rooms of 13%.
HOT revenue accounts for 1.1% of the city’s total revenue. In the proposed 2023 budget, officials expect to receive more than $3.1 million in HOT money — down from almost $3.6 million this fiscal year. In fiscal year 2020-21, that figure was about $2.7 million.
Remaining events
On Aug. 26-27, The Crossroads of Texas Quilt Guild will host Stars Over Texas Quilt Show at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The year’s final Arts Commission event, “The Play That Goes Wrong,: hosted by Vive Les Arts Societe, is planned for Sept. 4-12 at the Vive Les Arts Theatre.
City attorney
A 17-year Killeen employee, Holli Clements has been chosen to become city attorney to succeed Traci Briggs. Her confirmation, however, wont happen until Aug. 22.
“It’s always good to see what (applicants) are competing with,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “When they always end up on top, that (speaks) to the caliber of people.”
City Manager Kent Cagle “appointed (Clements) as the interim city attorney” after Briggs retired in June. “She is currently serving in this role. (Cagle) offered a conditional promotional offer to (Clements),” the city noted in documents last week.
Clements was one of 15 candidates to apply for city attorney. The position pays $194,000 — up from the $170,568.11 salary Briggs received until her retirement to take a job at Central Texas College.
Clements started her career in public service in 2003 as an assistant county attorney and district attorney in Milam County. In 2005, she was hired in Killeen as assistant city attorney (courts) and remained in that role until 2013, when she became deputy city attorney (public works).
Seven years later, she was named Killeen’s deputy city attorney.
“I’m happy to see Ms. Clements’ name,” Councilman Riakos Adams said. “She’s always willing to help, and she was a well-received member and part of Team Killeen, so thank you.”
City secretary
Recommended to replace Lucy Aldrich as city secretary, Hector Gomez joined the workshop on Tuesday via Zoom.
“It’s amazing we received 102 applicants for the city secretary for the city of Killeen,” Councilman Michael Boyd said.
According to city documents, 54 candidates met or exceeded minimum qualifications for the position, with one candidate – Gomez – having city experience as city secretary.
With seven years of experience in municipal government, Gomez is deputy city clerk in Carlsbad, California.
Since Lucy Aldrich’s resignation on July 15, Laura Calcote has been interim city secretary.
The annual salary for Gomez is set at $86,000 – up from the $71,806.18 salary Aldrich received. She had been with the city for 19 years.
