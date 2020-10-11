The City of Killeen Arts Commission will present “A Night With the Arts Commissioners, at The Killeen Civic and Conference Center” on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. and broadcast on Facebook Live, featuring JC Stringz, Rose Short, Siva Ori Polynesia and more, according to a news release.
“The arts programs in Killeen not only bring tourists to the area, but also help teach our local population about the incredible diversity Killeen has to offer,” said Lana Husband, marketing chair of the Killeen Arts Commission, in a news release. “They also serve as a means to teach our 55,000 students in KISD about topics that typically are not commonly covered in schools. These events provide safe and healthy outlets and outings for families to attend. However, with the loss of 183,000 dollars to the arts commission’s budget, it hurt a lot of programs. As a commission all we can do is raise awareness, which is why we are hoping this event will get Killeen’s amazing talent connected with the community and allowing potential donors and marketing teams to reach out to the talent featured.”
A select few people will be allowed to attend the event in person. Due to COVID-19 requirements, the capacity is limited to 60 people. However, a live Facebook live stream will be broadcasting the entire event, according to the release.
“During the broadcast, people can get to know the artists and the commissioners to find out why the arts means so much to them,” Husband said. “There will be stories of triumph, sadness, and even survival. There will also be some segments that feature some hidden highlights from each group.”
Husband said it is important to note, a loss of revenue for local arts organizations is not loss of profit, it is a loss of the funds that provide paychecks for artists, staff members, and contract workers.
“The City of Killeen Arts Commission is working aggressively to identify new opportunities to address the critical need caused by COVID-19,” she said. “As we continue this time of social-distancing and uncertainty, we will look to the arts for inspiration and comfort in new ways, and the arts will need our support more than ever.”
Husband said people can submit virtual and online arts and cultural experiences content by emailing her at lanahusband@gmail.com.
