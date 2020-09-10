Killeen Arts Commission to meet Friday

The Killeen Arts Commission will have its regular monthly meeting at 12:15 p.m. Friday in the Utility Collections Conference Room at 210 W. Avenue C in downtown Killeen.
Although the Killeen City Council approves funding for KAC, the commission itself ultimately decides how those funds are allocated.
Lana Husband, chair of marketing for KAC, said specific arts programs apply to the arts commission using PowerPoint presentations, to be reimbursed later. The arts commission works with the Killeen city secretary and city attorney on the requests, with most being approved, Husband said.
A total of seven programs have applied so far for KAC funding for Fiscal Year 2020-21, for a total of $267,397 requested.
“We’re looking at some pretty harsh cuts for a lot of programs,” Husband said, noting that the $85,000 approved for KAC in the city’s FY21 budget represents a roughly 70 percent decrease in funding from the current year.
The application process includes a worksheet which asks questions about how each program promotes the local hotel/tourism/convention industry, its artistic merit and other areas.
Although KAC itself cannot directly have fundraising efforts, Husband noted the upcoming Night of the Commissioners event, set for Oct. 17, which is an opportunity to donate to specific arts programs within the area.
Today’s meeting, which is open to the public with appropriate social distancing, will also be conducted via Zoom. The link to the meeting is https://zoom.us/j/92989511718?pwd=bVV3V0wyNFpPU1pmTnE2Y1BJZDlDUT09. The meeting ID is 929 8951 1718, and the password is 170020. Telephone Dial-In for Audio is +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston).
