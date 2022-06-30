Killeen residents and others are encouraged to provide feedback on the city’s draft comprehensive plan by July 8.
According to a news release, the 152-page document can be reviewed and a four-question survey completed at killeentexas.gov/ourkilleen.
“Killeen’s Comprehensive Plan outlines a vision for the city and kicked off in March 2021 with a collection of surveys, interactive maps, ‘walkshops,’ and public forums that have engaged the public over the last year,” according to the news release.
A breakdown of the survey results from residents’ input are on pages 34-39. Among the ideas are positive community culture and environment, fiscally responsible growth, downtown revitalization, safe, affordable, and efficient transportation, vibrant neighborhoods and local businesses.
On July 25, the city is scheduled to host a community meeting on the comprehensive plan, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Special Events Ballroom at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Paul Bryant
