Danielle Singh, Killeen’s assistant city manager, is set to take the top spot as city manager in Jarrell, city officials said in a news release Wednesday.
Singh had been with the city of Killeen for the past four years and had been assistant city manager since April 2021. Her starting salary when she accepted the No. 2 administrative position in Killeen was $175,000.
“The decision to move on from this amazing city was an extremely difficult one, but I made this choice after weighing my priority to be closer to family,” Singh said in the release. “I’ve learned so much in my time here and met so many ambitious citizens with great ideas. The citizens, the staff and the council are passionate about their service and I know I’m leaving it in good hands.”
Singh began in the city of Killeen in 2018 as the Director of Public Works, according to the release.
Singh’s last day with the city of Killeen will be May 23.
“The City of Killeen has an impressive list of staff members and Ms. Singh is no different,” Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, said. “When I selected her, I knew she was well-qualified and the right person for the job. We wish we could keep her, but we understand her decision and we know she’ll have continued success.”
According to Killeen officials, Singh helps oversee several of the 13 city departments, as well as advisory boards. Accomplishments during her tenure include nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding being distributed to local businesses and nonprofits; about $15 million in COVID-19 related grants having been administered; adoption of the Homelessness and Mental Health Strategic Plan; and the adoption of a new comprehensive plan.
(1) comment
Bye, Felicia !
