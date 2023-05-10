Danielle Singh

Danielle Singh

 khandy

Danielle Singh, Killeen’s assistant city manager, is set to take the top spot as city manager in Jarrell, city officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Singh had been with the city of Killeen for the past four years and had been assistant city manager since April 2021. Her starting salary when she accepted the No. 2 administrative position in Killeen was $175,000.

(1) comment

Michael Fornino

Bye, Felicia !

Report Add Reply

