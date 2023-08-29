Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

 File Photo

The search for the No. 2 job in the city is ongoing with Killeen officials saying they’ve had 80 applicants from 17 different states.

The salary for the assistant city manager is budgeted up to $195,000 a year, according to City Manager Kent Cagle.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.