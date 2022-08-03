Killeen’s donation funds are well-managed, but could use some promotion, according to a recent audit by City Auditor Matthew Grady.
The audit focused on several areas, including verification of donation accounts, a review of revenues and expenditures for Fiscal Years 2017 through 2021, determining the appropriateness of expenditures, and identifying opportunities for best practice improvements, a Friday news release said.
The audit found that the donations reviewed were properly recorded and used for their intended purposes.
“However,” the report said, “the City’s efforts to highlight donor activity through the use of social media, in accordance with best practices were somewhat mixed, with some activities promoted and others not.”
For example, the report finds that the Senior Citizen Utility Bill Assistance Program takes in approximately $11,000 in donations annually and pays out an average of $5,700 annually in assistance payments. Since the program’s inception, it has taken in $200,000 and built up a 12-year reserve, based on average annual payments.
“While maintaining a reserve is a prudent best practice, a 12-year reserve may be excessive, and may indicate an opportunity to amend program policy to increase assistance payments,” the report said.
The report points out that residents have seen three additional increases to their water rates, as well as the implementation of the Street Maintenance Fee in 2018 and a subsequent $8.30 increase of that same fee to $10 in 2021.
“Altogether, these increases have amounted to an additional 30 percent rise in the monthly utility bill,” the report said.
Social media
The report suggests that some departments, such as the Killeen Police Department, integrate its donation program advertising with Killeen’s Communications Department to create a unified platform on the city’s primary Facebook page. To date, KPD has drawn in $14,057 in 2021. In contrast, the report found that Recreation Services drew in $30,143 in 2021, while Killeen Fire Department has received just $60 since its donation fund was created in 2017.
“The reason for the lack of donor activity is not clear. However, given the strong support the Fire Department enjoys in the Killeen community, it is likely that would-be donors are simply not aware of the fund’s existence,” the report said, adding that Fire Chief James Kubinski is “aware of this issue and is currently working to develop possible donor-funded programs and activities that could benefit the Fire Department and the community.”
The report also notes that Killeen Animal Services has “dramatically improved its coordination with the Communications Department” in recent years and now takes in $15,000 annually. According to the report, the department has been accumulating cash to use for physical improvements to the location.
Missing Fountain
The report also focused on a fountain project commissioned two decades ago, however, the fountain was never built. According to the report, architectural designs for a fountain to be installed alongside the Killeen Civic and Conference Center were presented in February of 2002. However, the feature was denied advancement due to a preliminary cost estimate of approximately $168,000. The fountain design returned in 2007 for the 125th Anniversary celebration, and this time was advanced far enough to receive some $45,000 in donations across two accounts.
The report notes that while the city is technically under no obligation to follow through with the fountain project, it now being more than 15 years advanced, “there is at a minimum an expectation that something will be done.”
According to the report, the city has three primary options, which are to let the funds remain untouched in their respective accounts for perpetuity, to repurpose the funds for another project, or to complete the fountain project.
“Since returning the funds is not an option at this point, given the passage of time and the lack of donor records, management should consider other possible options going forward,” the report said, adding that neither of the former options “are likely to be palatable options for the donors who contributed to the fountain fund-raising campaign.”
Grady stated in the report that he reached out to the Parks and Recreation Department of Kansas City, Missouri, for an estimate on annual maintenance costs. According to the report, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department provided an annual maintenance cost estimate of $27,600 for a similar sized fountain, which did not include the cost of repairs.
“Whichever path forward the City chooses, it should be with an eye towards honoring the intent of the original fundraising campaign,” the report said.
In the end, Grady recommended three courses of action for the city’s executive director of finance, which are to develop a proposal for increasing monthly assistance levels for the Senior Citizen Utility Bill Assistance Program, to coordinate with the communications department to promote Senior Citizen Utility Bill Assistance Program donor activity on social media, and to find a solution to the currently inactive Special Event Center Fountain Fund.
