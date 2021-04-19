A 2020 Distinguished Knighton Award for best performance audit in the extra-small shop category has been awarded to Matthew Grady, the auditor for the city of Killeen, by the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA).
The award will be presented virtually to the audit shop during ALGA’s annual conference on May 4.
The report, “Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund Audit,” was judged on several key elements, such as the potential for significant impact, the persuasiveness of the conclusions, the focus on improving government efficiency and effectiveness, and its clarity and conciseness.
Grady presented a thorough and engaging report on street maintenance.
He examined how Killeen plans and carries out street maintenance and recommended a better approach that would improve roads and save money. The judges appreciated Grady’s use of plain, concise language and creative photos and graphics to improve reader understanding.
Grady was formally approved to the position of auditor by the Killeen City Council on Dec. 13, 2016, and his first day working for the city was Jan. 17, 2017.
Each year, local government audit organizations from around the U.S. and Canada submit their best performance audit reports for judging. The purpose of the competition is to improve government services by encouraging and increasing levels of excellence among local government auditors. Judges from peer organizations determined that this audit was among the best of 2020.
The Association of Local Government Auditors is a national audit association founded in 1985 committed to supporting and improving local government auditing through advocacy, collaboration, education and training, while upholding and promoting the highest standards of professional ethics.
