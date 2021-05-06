Employees pushed a burning vehicle out of a local Killeen auto shop Thursday morning, saving the structure from a fiery demise, after sparks flew while a mechanic was working on a vehicle, fire officials told the Herald Thursday.
At 9:49 a.m. the Killeen Fire Department responded to a fire at Hwy. 195 Used Auto Parts in the 12000 block of Texas Highway 195, KFD Battalion Chief Trent Parker said Thursday.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes of the original call, Parker said.
A mechanic’s error Thursday morning sparked the fire, he said.
“It was a car fire that started from the mechanic doing an improper technique when draining the fuel out,” Parker said. “He drilled it instead of tapped it. It sparked the gasoline and caught the rest of the car on fire. Luckily, they were able to push the car out of the building before it caught fire.”
Four KFD fire engines responded to the blaze.
“We sent such a heavy response, because at the time of dispatch the car was on fire inside the building,” he said. “On a building fire, especially a commercial building, we’re going to have a heavy response like that.”
Parker said people should be cautious when working with gasoline.
“Being careful around gasoline or flammable liquids is always a priority and should be a concern when you’re working on cars,” he said.
No injuries were reported in relation to the fire Thursday morning.
