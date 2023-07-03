Kitty's Kakery

Kitty's Kakery will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate a grand reopening after being closed for renovations, which included a major expansion.

 By Madeline Oden | Herald

A Killeen bakery that started years ago inside of a home will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate a grand reopening after being closed for renovations, which included a major expansion.

Bakery owner Katherine Alvarez ran her cupcake and specialty cake business, Kitty’s Kakery, from her home kitchen for eight years before she officially opened a storefront location in the 440 Plaza, 858 S. Fort Hood St., on Oct. 26, 2021.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.