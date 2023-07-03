A Killeen bakery that started years ago inside of a home will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate a grand reopening after being closed for renovations, which included a major expansion.
Bakery owner Katherine Alvarez ran her cupcake and specialty cake business, Kitty’s Kakery, from her home kitchen for eight years before she officially opened a storefront location in the 440 Plaza, 858 S. Fort Hood St., on Oct. 26, 2021.
The bakery makes cakes, cupcakes, pies, cookies, brownies and other goodies.
The bakery closed temporarily for renovations to expand the storefront from 700 square feet to 2,200 squire feet after the business acquired the suite next door.
“Our lobby shifted over. What was the original lobby is now a cake decorating area and the kitchen is now solely for the bakers,” Alvarez said Monday. “The new space also allows for us to have a designated gluten free prep area to even further reduce the chance of cross contamination.”
Alvarez said she has a lot planned with the extra space the new area allows.
The building is not the only thing that has expanded. Alvarez said the bakery expanded the kinds of products it offers, too.
“We still offer all the same, but we have added a lot of new products as well. We also started offering beverages,” she said.
The public is invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Thursday and any purchases made that day will be added to a raffle for a free 6-inch cake valued up to $120.
“We are super thankful for everyone who has supported us,” Alvarez said.
As the bakery is a local mom-and-pop shop, everything — from the icing to the batter — is made from scratch and small-batch baked for peek freshness, according to the bakery.
The shop also has gluten-free and vegan options for customers to choose from.
Kitty’s Kakery is located in the 440 Plaza, 858 S. Fort Hood St.
