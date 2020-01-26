Looking to adopt a dog or learn how to adopt? The Loft Taproom in Killeen is having a dog day event starting at noon today.
There is no fee to attend and treats and specials will be available.
The Taproom is located at 4110 S. Clear Creek Road and multiple animal shelters will be in attendance.
